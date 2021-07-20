MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) Shares Down 5.7%

MediPharm Labs Corp. (TSE:LABS) shares traded down 5.7% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.41 and last traded at C$0.42. 274,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 1,790,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.44.

LABS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on MediPharm Labs from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MediPharm Labs from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a current ratio of 5.68. The firm has a market cap of C$107.05 million and a PE ratio of -1.02.

In other news, Director Patrick Mccutcheon sold 468,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 886,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$443,000. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,263,000 shares of company stock worth $616,410.

About MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS)

MediPharm Labs Corp., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates, and advance derivative products in Canada and Australia. It formulates, processes, packages, and distributes cannabis extracts and cannabinoid-based products. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Barrie, Canada.

