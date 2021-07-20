MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Trading 8.3% Higher

MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD)’s stock price traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.43 and last traded at $30.41. 18,456 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 457,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of MEDNAX in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.25.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.15.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 41.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of MEDNAX by 22.8% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 24,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the first quarter valued at approximately $483,000.

About MEDNAX (NYSE:MD)

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

