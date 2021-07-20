MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MEGEF. Scotiabank raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC raised their price objective on MEG Energy from C$10.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on MEG Energy from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.43.

OTCMKTS:MEGEF opened at $5.93 on Tuesday. MEG Energy has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $7.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.83.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

