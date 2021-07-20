MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s current price.
MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.86.
TSE MEG traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.71. 1,346,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.99. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.
In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.
MEG Energy Company Profile
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
