MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) has been assigned a C$12.00 price objective by Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.64% from the company’s current price.

MEG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering increased their target price on MEG Energy to C$10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their target price on MEG Energy from C$10.25 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.86.

TSE MEG traded up C$0.15 on Tuesday, reaching C$7.71. 1,346,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,597. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.99. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.14 and a 12 month high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$914.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. Research analysts predict that MEG Energy will post 1.3471872 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director William Robert Klesse bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$8.78 per share, with a total value of C$87,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,160,080.

MEG Energy Company Profile

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

