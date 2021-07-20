Megacoin Price Hits $0.0068 on Exchanges (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last week, Megacoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $270,621.36 and $20.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Megacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Megacoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.92 or 0.00359654 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00010510 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003949 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,580,040 coins. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Megacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Megacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.