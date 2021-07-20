Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Stock Price Down 15.8%

Shares of Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) fell 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50. 700 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.07.

About Megaport (OTCMKTS:MGPPF)

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Megaport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Megaport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.