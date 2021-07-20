Meme Price Tops $412.85 on Top Exchanges (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 20th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $412.85 or 0.01383770 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Meme has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. Meme has a market cap of $11.56 million and $1.78 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Meme

MEME is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

