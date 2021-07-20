MenaPay One Day Volume Reaches $414.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. MenaPay has a market capitalization of $955,192.67 and approximately $414.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012475 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00751726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

Buying and Selling MenaPay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

