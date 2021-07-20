Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 256,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Mercer International from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mercer International in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mercer International from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercer International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mercer International from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.92.

Get Mercer International alerts:

In other Mercer International news, VP Eric Xavier Heine sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $108,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 67,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,037,644.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,589,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Mercer International by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 44,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mercer International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Mercer International by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in Mercer International by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 463,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 208,090 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.67. 1,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,657. The stock has a market capitalization of $770.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.74 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. Mercer International has a twelve month low of $5.77 and a twelve month high of $18.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter. Mercer International had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -50.00%.

About Mercer International

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. The company also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.