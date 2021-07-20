Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 70.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $77.05 on Tuesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $195.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.03.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

