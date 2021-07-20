Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the June 15th total of 976,100 shares. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 385,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $19.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,636. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 1.04. Meridian Bancorp has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $22.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. Research analysts anticipate that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 181,386 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

