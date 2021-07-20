Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 16,702 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 18.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,702 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF worth $2,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the first quarter worth $214,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCEF traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.97. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,258. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a 1-year low of $19.71 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.27.

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

