Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 3,106 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,633 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 91.1% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $169.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,928,399. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.23. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $447.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.44.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

