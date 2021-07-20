Merit Financial Group LLC Acquires 60,171 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,171 shares during the period. ARK Innovation ETF comprises approximately 10.6% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned about 0.45% of ARK Innovation ETF worth $101,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,719,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,356 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,271,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,503,000 after acquiring an additional 233,905 shares during the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $126,401,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,420,000 after acquiring an additional 109,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 789,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.43. The stock had a trading volume of 251,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,106,931. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $77.40 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.08.

