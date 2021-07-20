Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 51,459 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 1,500.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,459 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 202.8% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 38.1% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.56. 63,993 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,549. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.26 and a 12-month high of $75.42.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

