Merit Financial Group LLC Buys 550 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 512.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $186.47. The stock had a trading volume of 30,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The stock has a market cap of $172.21 billion, a PE ratio of 28.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $125.43 and a one year high of $197.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.67.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 69.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

TXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.34.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Featured Story: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.