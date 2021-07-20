Merit Financial Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $1,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 5.4% during the first quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 39,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 450.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 18,394 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 46.6% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 5,997 shares during the period.

Shares of CSM stock traded down $1.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,684 shares. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.87. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 1-year low of $57.15 and a 1-year high of $71.32.

