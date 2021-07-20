Merit Financial Group LLC Grows Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 15.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,281 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,944 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.3% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $35,000. 50.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of T traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 251,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,202. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88. The company has a market cap of $200.78 billion, a PE ratio of -79.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.40%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

In related news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.39.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

