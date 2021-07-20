Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 319.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,880 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,215,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,145,256,000 after buying an additional 338,727 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,484,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,794,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,840 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,624,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,385,784,000 after acquiring an additional 694,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $52.00. The stock had a trading volume of 186,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,886,037. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.50.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

