Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $5.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.54. The stock had a trading volume of 25,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,855. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.98 and a fifty-two week high of $277.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.91.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

