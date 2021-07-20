Merit Financial Group LLC Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock traded up $2.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $241.52. 11,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 660,499. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $177.78 and a 1-year high of $246.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.78.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

