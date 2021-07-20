Merit Financial Group LLC Has $13.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,967 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 219,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,473.2% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,924,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 22,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 143,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,179,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.32. The stock had a trading volume of 163,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,589. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $424.94. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $320.55 and a 12 month high of $439.81.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

