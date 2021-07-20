Merit Financial Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,222 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 30,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after purchasing an additional 10,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,558,000.

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $4.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $394.74. 136,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,004,910. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $389.40. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $293.30 and a twelve month high of $402.57.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

