Merit Financial Group LLC Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,414 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC owned 0.20% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $3,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 441,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,507,000 after acquiring an additional 82,374 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1,008.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,000 after acquiring an additional 130,448 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 114,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,179 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Shares of SLY stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.85. The company had a trading volume of 529 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,356. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.90 and a one year high of $100.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.76.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

