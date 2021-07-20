Merit Financial Group LLC Has $4.07 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 60.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,868,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,659,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639,429 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,155,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,283,483,000 after buying an additional 44,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,815,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $898,571,000 after buying an additional 682,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $629,391,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $354.94. 844,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,764,384. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.57. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $251.32 and a fifty-two week high of $365.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

