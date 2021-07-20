Merit Financial Group LLC Has $7.41 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 2.4% during the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the last quarter. 57.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.12, for a total transaction of $681,200.00. Insiders have sold a total of 141,283 shares of company stock worth $450,786,186 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMZN. upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,165.46.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $27.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3,522.50. 42,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 67.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,391.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

