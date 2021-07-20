Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $3.02 Million in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 54,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,000. Merit Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 181,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 151,625 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 2,272.1% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 142,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,355,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,086,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLOK traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.80. The company had a trading volume of 694 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,697. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $62.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44.

