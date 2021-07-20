Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 36.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,864 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,492,000. Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,897,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,123,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.98. 16,112,994 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.83. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.