Merit Financial Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

VXF stock traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $181.23. The company had a trading volume of 9,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,445. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.75. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $122.45 and a twelve month high of $190.71.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

