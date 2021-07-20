Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 40.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,043 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,113,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 29,250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 368,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 107,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 197,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 29,375 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICLN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 48,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,121,178. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.63. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

