Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK) Shares Down 3.3%

Mestek, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCCK)’s share price dropped 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 4,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 356% from the average daily volume of 944 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.70.

About Mestek (OTCMKTS:MCCK)

Mestek, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products and equipment; and metal forming equipment in the United States and internationally. The company offers equipment for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning primarily under the Lockformer, lowaPrecision, Engel, and Lion brands; roll forming and flexible fabrication equipment; metal stamping products, including uncoilers, straighteners, press feeds, and dies; and coil metal processing products, including cut-to-length, multi-blanking, and coil slitting and precision corrective levelers.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mestek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mestek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.