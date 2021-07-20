Meta (MTA) Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week

Meta (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 11% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. Meta has a market cap of $47.61 million and $3.34 million worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Meta coin can currently be purchased for about $2.75 or 0.00004704 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Meta has traded down 19.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00045743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002269 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00012024 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.85 or 0.00739869 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Meta Coin Profile

Meta (CRYPTO:MTA) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. Meta’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. Meta’s official website is mstable.org . Meta’s official Twitter account is @mstable_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Meta is medium.com/mstable

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling Meta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

