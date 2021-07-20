MetaHash (MHC) Trading Down 1.9% Over Last Week

#MetaHash (CURRENCY:MHC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One #MetaHash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0095 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, #MetaHash has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. #MetaHash has a total market cap of $25.57 million and approximately $627,638.00 worth of #MetaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

#MetaHash Coin Profile

#MetaHash launched on May 29th, 2018. #MetaHash’s total supply is 2,848,756,854 coins and its circulating supply is 2,678,883,109 coins. #MetaHash’s official Twitter account is @themetahash . #MetaHash’s official message board is medium.com/@themetahash . #MetaHash’s official website is metahash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Working on Blockchain 4.0 protocol, #Metahash is a blockchain-based transaction ecosystem that developed the Tracechain protocol to optimize the transaction speed on the crypto space with high-speed transactions and low fees. The Metahash structure has four synergetic parts: TraceChain, MetaApps, Metagate, and MetaHashCoin. The TraceChain is an AI (Artificial Intelligence) algorithm that increases the speed of the traffic all over the network. Through the MetaApps users build DApps and also projects using different languages can be converted to a MetaApp application. The user interface Metagate is the link between TraceChain and MetaApps. The digital asset MetaHashCoin is a payment method within the Metahash ecosystem and has the utility to be converted to other tokens of different networks. “

#MetaHash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as #MetaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire #MetaHash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase #MetaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

