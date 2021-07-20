MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,764,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,433 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 4.88% of MGE Energy worth $125,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of MGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

MGEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of MGEE stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.70 and a 12 month high of $78.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.29.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $167.92 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. MGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

