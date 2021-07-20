MIB Coin (MIB) Hits One Day Volume of $64.00

MIB Coin (CURRENCY:MIB) traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 20th. MIB Coin has a market capitalization of $258,945.70 and approximately $64.00 worth of MIB Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIB Coin has traded down 53.4% against the U.S. dollar. One MIB Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00030171 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00025042 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000067 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MIB Coin Coin Profile

MIB Coin (MIB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. MIB Coin’s total supply is 420,356,776 coins and its circulating supply is 143,054,848 coins. MIB Coin’s official Twitter account is @mibcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MIB Coin’s official website is www.mibcoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “MIB (Mobile Integrated Blockchain) is a blockchain-based platform developed to allow users to mine through smartphones due to the lack of power generation in areas like Central Asia, Africa, South America, and Southeast Asia. The participants of the MIB ecosystem need to download the Mobile Smart Miner App (available on iOS and Android), connect to a wireless network and can start immediately using the Smart Miner to mine MIB coins. MIB also provides a wallet to store the MIB coins. “

MIB Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIB Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIB Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MIB Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

