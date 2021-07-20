Michael A. Pisetsky Sells 354 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) SVP Michael A. Pisetsky sold 354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $10,301.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

SI-BONE stock traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.39. 324,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,976. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a current ratio of 15.18. The firm has a market cap of $997.16 million, a P/E ratio of -21.40 and a beta of 1.44. SI-BONE, Inc. has a one year low of $16.05 and a one year high of $37.21.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.08 million. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,668 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter valued at $25,828,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 704,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,413,000 after purchasing an additional 194,913 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 701,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after purchasing an additional 27,750 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on SIBN shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on SI-BONE from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their target price on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, assumed coverage on SI-BONE in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

