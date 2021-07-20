MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $474.16 and last traded at $475.88. Approximately 9,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 874,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.72.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)
MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.
