MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 4.6%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)’s share price dropped 4.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $474.16 and last traded at $475.88. Approximately 9,040 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 874,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $498.72.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. William Blair assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MicroStrategy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MicroStrategy in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on MicroStrategy from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $441.75.

Get MicroStrategy alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $547.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.44.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $1.73. The firm had revenue of $122.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.80 million. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 11.13% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSTR. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 491.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 845,786 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,630,000 after acquiring an additional 702,878 shares in the last quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 1st quarter worth $90,540,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the 4th quarter worth $39,137,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,244,167 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $844,542,000 after acquiring an additional 62,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 119.7% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 94,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,475 shares in the last quarter. 57.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MicroStrategy Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSTR)

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2021, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for MicroStrategy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroStrategy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.