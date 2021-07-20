Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Miller Industries worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miller Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,510 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Miller Industries by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,509 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLR opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Miller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.95 and a fifty-two week high of $47.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a market cap of $423.46 million, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.00.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $169.91 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. The company offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

