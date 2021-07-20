MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 6,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,326,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.62.
MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.
