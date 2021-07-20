MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) Stock Price Up 4.2%

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)’s share price rose 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.68. Approximately 6,220 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,326,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.24 and a beta of 1.62.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. MiMedx Group had a negative return on equity of 1,262.51% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The company had revenue of $59.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.90 million. Research analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 250,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 116,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH boosted its holdings in MiMedx Group by 33.4% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 38,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts. The company's patented and proprietary processing method employs aseptic processing techniques in addition to terminal sterilization.

