Minereum (MNE) Price Hits $0.0670 on Exchanges

Minereum (CURRENCY:MNE) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. During the last seven days, Minereum has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar. Minereum has a market capitalization of $855,200.21 and approximately $59,093.00 worth of Minereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Minereum coin can now be bought for $0.0670 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003379 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00012129 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00007096 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.33 or 0.00743875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Minereum

Minereum is a coin. Minereum’s total supply is 12,769,834 coins. Minereum’s official website is www.minereum.com . Minereum’s official Twitter account is @minereumtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Minereum is the first ever self mining Smart Contract Token. Coins are generated on the fly with a mathematical formula. The MNE token is an Ethereum-based token. The Genesis Addresses Collection occurred between April 14 5 PM UTC and April 15 5 PM UTC, 4268 addresses were collected from the community. Each Genesis Address was attributed 32,000 coins, as there were 4268 Genesis Addresses, the Total Maximum Supply was set to 136,576,000 MNE. Although the Total Max Supply is set to 136,576,000 MNE, this supply will only be reached in about 47 years. This is because of the Self Mining principle of minereum that only allows each Genesis Address to mine 0.00032 MNE per ethereum block. “

Minereum Coin Trading

