Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.34. 2,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,784. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.
MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
