Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Short Interest Update

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the June 15th total of 4,780,000 shares. Approximately 7.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 594,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.34. 2,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 670,784. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $249.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $161.52.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,311,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $6,618,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,268,058.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.64.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

