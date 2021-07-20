Mirror Protocol (MIR) Trading 21.6% Lower Over Last Week

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Over the last seven days, Mirror Protocol has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. Mirror Protocol has a market capitalization of $201.91 million and $18.62 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirror Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $2.60 or 0.00008707 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003353 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00037323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.61 or 0.00095908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00136680 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,782.35 or 0.99842981 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

About Mirror Protocol

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. The official message board for Mirror Protocol is mirror-protocol.medium.com . Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Buying and Selling Mirror Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars.

