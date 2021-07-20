Mirrored United States Oil Fund (mUSO) Price Tops $46.70 on Top Exchanges

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 20th. During the last week, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can now be purchased for $46.70 or 0.00157685 BTC on major exchanges. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a total market cap of $25.62 million and $120,281.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00036307 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00095893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00137643 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29,751.89 or 1.00449313 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003370 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 548,595 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

