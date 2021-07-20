Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Misonix, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSON) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.25. Misonix shares last traded at $21.19, with a volume of 51,606 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Misonix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Misonix in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $368.85 million, a P/E ratio of -19.62 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.37.

Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. Misonix had a negative net margin of 27.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSON. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Misonix by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Misonix by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,979 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Misonix by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Misonix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

About Misonix (NASDAQ:MSON)

Misonix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive surgical ultrasonic medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company's products include BoneScalpel, an ultrasonic bone cutting and sculpting system for surgical procedures involving the precise cutting and sculpting of bone while sparing soft tissue; SonaStar, a surgical aspirator that is used to emulsify and remove soft and hard tumors primarily in the neuro and general surgery field; and SonicOne, an ultrasonic cleansing and debridement system, which provides tissue specific debridement and cleansing of wounds and burns for the removal of devitalized tissue and fibrin deposits while sparing viable cells.

