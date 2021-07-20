Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Short Interest Update

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 443,300 shares, an increase of 23.9% from the June 15th total of 357,700 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 87,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days.

In related news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.98 per share, for a total transaction of $149,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 175,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,212.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $197,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mistras Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,542 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 33,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 3,943 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Mistras Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mistras Group stock opened at $9.16 on Tuesday. Mistras Group has a twelve month low of $3.26 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 1.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $153.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mistras Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Mistras Group Company Profile

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets, and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

