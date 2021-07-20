Mithril Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.35 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 20th. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $34.25 million and $11.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mithril has traded 27.1% lower against the US dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0343 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.52 or 0.00270334 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000697 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official website is mith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

