MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Shares Sold by Sandler Capital Management

Sandler Capital Management trimmed its holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 73.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 96,060 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management owned 0.06% of MKS Instruments worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in MKS Instruments by 131.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,425 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,516,000 after acquiring an additional 68,344 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.60.

In related news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eric Robert Taranto sold 1,788 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.29, for a total transaction of $331,298.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,626.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $154.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $175.26. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.78 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.36. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $652.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.84%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

