ModiHost (AIM) Market Capitalization Achieves $109,433.75

ModiHost (CURRENCY:AIM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. During the last seven days, ModiHost has traded 10.5% lower against the dollar. One ModiHost coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ModiHost has a total market capitalization of $109,433.75 and $21,196.00 worth of ModiHost was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ModiHost alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003373 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.80 or 0.00046551 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003376 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002349 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00012475 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007004 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.90 or 0.00751726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ModiHost Coin Profile

ModiHost (CRYPTO:AIM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 17th, 2018. ModiHost’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,246,664 coins. The official message board for ModiHost is medium.com/@ModiHost . ModiHost’s official Twitter account is @AimedisGlobal . The official website for ModiHost is modihost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Aimedis is a medical care platform. It works as an intermediary between doctors and patients in order to create a medical data marketplace, where users can provide medical data to the doctors, and doctors can diagnose patients. At Aimedis, online medical prescriptions are possible as well as access to A.I. (Artificial Intelligence) tools that are able to examine medical data. The Aimedis (AIM) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and/or to pay for other users medical services when using Aimedis. In addition, to buy or sell medical data, AIM tokens are required. “

Buying and Selling ModiHost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ModiHost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ModiHost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ModiHost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ModiHost Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ModiHost and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.