ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $468.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) to report sales of $468.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ModivCare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $457.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $479.40 million. ModivCare posted sales of $282.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ModivCare will report full-year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ModivCare.

Get ModivCare alerts:

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODV has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV opened at $163.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 62.61, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $159.31. ModivCare has a 12-month low of $77.75 and a 12-month high of $184.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $93,957,000.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ModivCare (MODV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ModivCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ModivCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.