Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) Short Interest Up 22.1% in June

Molecular Data Inc. (NASDAQ:MKD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the June 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 984,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ MKD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.78. 2,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 977,872. Molecular Data has a 52-week low of $0.73 and a 52-week high of $3.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86.

Get Molecular Data alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Data by 478.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 277,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Data in the first quarter valued at about $490,000. 16.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Data Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the chemical e-commerce business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates technology-driven platform that connects participants along the chemical value chain through its integrated solutions. It delivers e-commerce solutions, financial solutions, warehousing and logistics solutions, and software-as-a-service suites for participants in the traditional chemical industry.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.